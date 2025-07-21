Euro 2025: most of crowd at Germany-France match were women

Some 52% of the tickets sold in the sold-out stadium for the match between Germany and France went to female spectators. Keystone-SDA

For the first time, the majority of the crowd at a football match in Basel's St. Jakob-Park – Saturday's European Championship quarterfinal – was female.

The project manager of the Euro 2025 also reported that the three group matches in Basel had been attended by predominantly male matchgoers.

The two fan groups had started three hours before kick-off on Messeplatz and Münsterplatz and had joined together at the Kunstmuseum to form a fan march with over 4,000 participants. As at previous matches, a peaceful atmosphere prevailed.

