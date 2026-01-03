Majority of those injured in the Crans-Montana bar fire are Swiss

71 injured near Crans-Montana are from Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Of the 119 people injured in the fire in Crans-Montana, 113 have been identified. Of those 71 of them were from Switzerland, 14 from France, 11 from Italy and four from Serbia. One injured person each came from Bosnia, Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland and Portugal.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 71 Verletzte bei Crans-Montana stammen aus der Schweiz Original Read more: 71 Verletzte bei Crans-Montana stammen aus der Schweiz

This was announced by the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler, on Friday at a media conference on the status of the investigation in Crans-Montana. He said that this was the current state of knowledge – these figures had yet to be confirmed.

Gisler also said that there had been 40 fatalities. On Thursday, the Valais authorities spoke of around 40 fatalities.

More

More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor This content was published on Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year’s Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor

The commander of the Valais cantonal police also announced that the identification of these fatalities was continuing as quickly as possible, but that international standards had to be adhered to. It will therefore take time.

He also ordered that all families searching for injured or dead relatives should be given round-the-clock assistance.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories