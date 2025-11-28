The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Man dies after falling through ice on Swiss pass

Man collapses in the ice on the Bernina Pass GR and dies
Man collapses in the ice on the Bernina Pass GR and dies Keystone-SDA

A man fell through in the ice on Lago Bianco on the Bernina Pass in eastern Switzerland on Wednesday. The 66-year-old died despite help from the rescue services.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At around 5pm, a Rhaetian Railway driver noticed objects in a hole in the ice cover, the Graubünden cantonal police wrote in a statement on Thursday.

A Rega crew later used a winch to rescue a man who was wearing snowshoes.

Despite resuscitation measures, the emergency doctor was only able to determine the man’s death, the statement continued. The Graubünden cantonal police are working with the public prosecutor’s office to clarify the circumstances of the death.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR