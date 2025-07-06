The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Man dies on Swiss toboggan run

Man dies in accident on toboggan run in Matten near Interlaken BE
Man dies in accident on toboggan run in Matten near Interlaken BE
Man dies on Swiss toboggan run
Listening: Man dies on Swiss toboggan run

A 35-year-old man has died in a work accident at the valley station of the Heimwehfluh toboggan run in Matten near Interlaken, canton Bern.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss man fell out of the toboggan during a test run and suffered fatal injuries, according to the cantonal police.

The accident at work happened on Friday. During the test run, the 35-year-old was cleaning the track of the railway. For reasons still to be clarified, he fell off the toboggan, the Bern cantonal police reported on Saturday.

The toboggan came to a standstill in the valley station. A third party immediately initiated rescue measures for the seriously injured man. However, the emergency doctor called to the scene was only able to determine the death of the man from canton Bern, according to the statement.

The accident is being investigated by the Oberland regional public prosecutor’s office.

+ Swiss companies urged to improve accident prevention

Fatal toboggan ride in summer 2010

In the summer of 2010, a Pakistani tourist had a fatal accident on the Heimwehfluh toboggan run. The criminal investigation by the Bernese justice system at the time found that the operator was not at fault.

The prosecuting authorities assumed that the deceased was at fault. The toboggan run and toboggan had been in perfect condition and the run had been labelled with operating instructions and warnings, they said. In addition, the woman had been personally instructed by an employee of the toboggan run, they said.

