Many hikers unaware of dangers in mountains

Many hikers are unaware of the dangers in the mountains, UPI Keystone-SDA

Two-thirds of mountain walkers carry on along the route through dangerous sections despite feeling afraid and unsure. According to the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU), it is mainly younger and inexperienced walkers who underestimate the risks.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it Molti escursionisti ignorano i pericoli in montagna, UPI Original Read more: Molti escursionisti ignorano i pericoli in montagna, UPI

Português pt Praticantes de caminhada desconhecem os perigos nas montanhas Read more: Praticantes de caminhada desconhecem os perigos nas montanhas

A new survey reveals that almost 70% of the hikers interviewed have already encountered a section of a mountain hike that caused them to feel fear or insecurity, the BFU reported on Tuesday in a press release.

The sections most frequently perceived as difficult were those with a risk of falling (45%) and those with dizzying views (36%). Technically challenging sections (18%) and snow-covered slopes (17%) also proved a challenge for some hikers. Nevertheless, according to the BFU, more than two-thirds of those surveyed continued on their route.

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Analysis of the data revealed significant differences based on age and experience: 84% of young people aged 15-29 managed to get past the difficult sections, while among the over-65s the figure dropped to 59%.

The same applies to experience: 78% of people with less than five years’ experience of mountain hiking continued on their route, while among those with over ten years’ experience, the figure was two-thirds. The survey also revealed that both female hikers and people from abroad showed a greater willingness to take risks than men and people resident in Switzerland.

Among the reasons for carrying on, respondents cited, among other things, the lack of a way back, time pressure or group pressure, and ambition.

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Well over half of the Swiss population goes hiking regularly. Depending on the route, mountain hiking requires good physical fitness, sure-footedness and a head for heights. The BFU therefore recommends choosing a route suited to one’s abilities and current physical condition, and planning it in such a way that the options for turning back or taking a detour are known from the outset.

Any feeling of unease should be taken seriously as a warning sign. Care should also be taken to look out for the weaker members of the group. It is important to allow extra time so as not to have to tackle a tricky section under pressure. On this websiteExternal link (in German, French and Italian), hikers can find advice, packing lists and a self-assessment test.

For the study, carried out in the summer of 2024, the BFU surveyed 1,387 people on hiking and mountain trails in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. According to the press release, around 40,000 people are involved in hiking accidents in Switzerland every year, 45 of which are fatal.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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