Defence minister to give Geneva lecture on EU bilateral deal
Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister will give a public lecture at the University of Geneva on Wednesday on the new package of bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the European Union.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The consultation procedure on these agreements has just been completed, with the right-wing Swiss People’s Party rejecting them outright while the other parties are calling for adjustments.
Pfister will review the issues at stake in these new bilateral agreements. He will analyse the political, economic and strategic implications of these agreements. US customs duties will also be discussed.
+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
The conference will be followed by a round-table discussion with René Schwok, honorary professor in the department of political science and international relations; parliamentarian Mauro Poggia; Andreas Künne, EU Ambassador to Switzerland; and Katja Gentinetta, political philosopher. Le Temps journalist Frédéric Koller will moderate the debates.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.