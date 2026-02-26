The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss MBaer bank labelled money laundering threat by US

MBaer Bank categorised as a money laundering risk by US authorities
MBaer Bank categorised as a money laundering risk by US authorities Keystone-SDA

The Swiss MBaer Merchant Bank has been called a "primary risk for money laundering" by the United States authorities.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss MBaer bank labelled money laundering threat by US
Listening: Swiss MBaer bank labelled money laundering threat by US
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has appointed an investigating officer at the Zurich-based bank following enforcement proceedings.

The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) wants to deny MBaer access to the US financial system, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

MBaer has “channelled hundreds of millions of dollars through the US financial system on behalf of illicit actors with ties to Iran and Russia”, states FinCEN.

+ Dictator funds in Switzerland: hall of infamy

Specifically, US banks are to be prohibited from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts for MBaer or in its name, said FINMA on Thursday. The proposed FinCEN measure is currently undergoing public consultation.

+ Read why dirty money does not need Swiss banking secrecy to thrive

FINMA is in contact with the bank and FinCEN in connection with the case. Meanwhile, FINMA’s enforcement proceedings against the bank, which were concluded three weeks ago, are currently pending before the Federal Administrative Court.

Due to the legal proceedings, FINMA is unable to implement its own measures at MBaer. However, a FINMA investigator has now been appointed as a “monitor”.

More
Swissinfo journalist illicit finance

More

International cooperation

Truth or tale: Have foreign leaders hidden money in Swiss banks?

This content was published on The trail of “dirty money” in the possession of corrupt public officials has long led to Switzerland’s financial centre. It’s one that Bern has tried to clean up.

Read more: Truth or tale: Have foreign leaders hidden money in Swiss banks?

Adapted from German by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR