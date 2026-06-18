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New luxury trade fair planned for Basel

MCH Group and Informa Markets launch a new luxury trade fair in Basel
MCH Group and Informa Markets launch a new luxury trade fair in Basel Keystone-SDA

MCH Group and the international event organiser Informa Markets announced a new trade fair for watches, gemstones and jewellery in the Swiss city of Basel.

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New luxury trade fair planned for Basel
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The Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair is set to become an annual business event.

It is designed to fill a gap in the European events calendar, according to an accompanying press release. To date, the industry has lacked a dedicated international business-to-business platform in Europe.

The first edition of the Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair is set to take place in April 2027 in Hall 2 at Messe Basel. The organisers are expecting 400 exhibitors.

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