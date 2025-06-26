Swiss cantons ban lawn watering as Japanese beetles sighted

Measures in both Basel after new Japanese beetle findings Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Following the first Japanese beetle findings this year, the Swiss cantons of Basel-City and Basel-Land are stepping up their measures.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Massnahmen in beiden Basel nach neuen Japankäfer-Funden Original Read more: Massnahmen in beiden Basel nach neuen Japankäfer-Funden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A ban on watering lawns and green areas and a ban on transporting green waste and soil will apply in the infested areas have been imposed until the end of September.

+ How Switzerland is battling invasive species

A corresponding general decree comes into force in both cantons, as detailed in a joint communiqué issued on Thursday. In the last three days, Japanese beetles have appeared in the Brüglinger Ebene in Münchenstein, as they did last year.

Other sites where beetles have been found include the Rosenfeldpark in Basel and the Wenkenpark in Riehen.

The current ban on watering lawns in the defined infestation area is intended to make the green areas as unattractive as possible for the beetles to lay their eggs. However, it is still permitted to water flowers and vegetables in the garden.

The centre of infestation covers areas in Basel and Muttenz as well as Riehen, Münchenstein and Birsfelden

Exception for sports areas

Sports turf areas are exempt from the ban. Operators can request an application from the cantonal plant protection service. This means that nematodes can be used on such lawns to control the Japanese beetle.

The ban on green waste from the infested area and the buffer zone applies during the beetle’s flight period. Compost, plants with roots in soil and compost may also not be transported out of the infested area.

The regular green waste collection of the municipalities is not affected. Suspected cases of Japanese beetle should be reported to the authorities.

More

More Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle This content was published on The invasive Japanese beetle has been discovered in Valais, southwestern Switzerland. The canton now wants to stop the spread of the voracious plant pest. Read more: Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch