Swiss soldiers should take ammo home, says commission

Members of the armed forces should be able to take ammunition home again
Members of the armed forces should be able to take ammunition home again
Swiss soldiers should take ammo home, says commission
Members of the Swiss armed forces should once again be able to store ammunition for their personal weapons at home, says the responsible Senate committee.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Security Policy Committee of the Senate has proposed by seven votes to five that a corresponding motion by Senator Werner Salzmann be adopted, the parliamentary services reported on Thursday. The issue now goes to the House of Representatives.

+ Soldiers prefer to keep guns at home than in barracks

The motion calls for members of the armed forces to be able to be issued with pocket ammunition again.

In 2007 the government gave assurances that it would make the issue of a pack of ammunition dependent on the security policy situation, Salzmann said. This situation had changed dramatically since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, he added.

In autumn 2007 the government decided at the behest of parliament that pocket ammunition would henceforth be stored by the army.

