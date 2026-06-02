Memorial concert held for Crans-Montana fire victims
A concert in the Sacré-Cœur church in Crans-Montana was staged on Monday evening commemorated the victims of the Swiss New Year's Eve fire disaster.
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The Tribute to the Angels of Crans-Montana was organised by the Italian embassy in Bern.
Under the artistic direction of Michael Guttman, the Crans Montana Classics concert was conceived as a moment of gathering and reflection to commemorate the young people who died and those who are still hospitalised, exactly five months after the fire in the Le Constellation bar.
The fire claimed 41 lives and 115 were left injured, some of them seriously.
In the church, an ensemble of 12 string players performed works by Giacomo Puccini, Maurice Ravel, Johann Sebastian Bach and Benjamin Britten, among others.
In addition to the Italian ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado, the event brought together more than 250 people, including Swiss government minister Beat Jans, the president of the Valais State Council Christophe Darbellay and the mayor of Crans-Montana Nicolas Féraud.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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