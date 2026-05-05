Mental illness costs Switzerland more and more
The cost of mental health treatment in Switzerland will continue to rise in 2024. Girls and young women remain a particular risk group, according to a report by the Swiss Health Observatory.
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In the area of mental health, care costs rose by 6.1% in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the report published on Tuesday. The general feeling of happiness, on the other hand, remained stable. Around 72% of the population felt happy most or all of the time.
In the outpatient sector, the cost of mental health treatment for boys up to the age of 18 increased more than for girls for the first time, namely by 8.9% compared to 4.9%. Between 2012 and 2023, annual cost growth for girls was on average almost twice as high as for boys.
+ One in four in Switzerland reports mental health issues
A gender difference was also evident in the inpatient figures in 2024. The hospitalisation rate for girls in a psychiatric clinic or department was also twice as high.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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