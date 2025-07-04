The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss face “difficult” pharma negotiations with Mercosur

Mercosur: "difficult" negotiations on pharmaceuticals
Mercosur: "difficult" negotiations on pharmaceuticals Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss face “difficult” pharma negotiations with Mercosur
Listening: Swiss face “difficult” pharma negotiations with Mercosur

Work still needs to be done on pharmaceutical products as part of the free trade agreement signed with Mercosur, said Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, Parmelin added that the outcome of the negotiations was very good.

“The negotiations were difficult right up to the end, particularly on the intellectual property of pharmaceutical products,” said Parmelin on arriving at Zurich airport.

He was returning from a visit to Brazil and Argentina, during which the free trade agreement between EFTA and Mercosur was concluded.

“Brazil has stalled on this point,” Parmelin explained. Negotiations are still possible, however, he added. Parmelin nevertheless felt that Switzerland had generally “achieved a very good result”, including access to the Mercosur market.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

More

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR