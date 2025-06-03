The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust

Meyer Burger at the end credits
Meyer Burger at the end credits Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust
Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust

In its present form the Swiss photovoltaic specialist Meyer Burger is now a memory. In the US, production has been stopped and 280 employees laid off. For the German subsidiaries – with over 600 employees – insolvency proceedings have been filed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This could bring 70 years of industrial history to an end. Today the once booming share was suspended on the Swiss stock exchange. In 2011 the market value was around CHF2.1 billion ($2.6 billion), lately it was only CHF24 million.

Currently only the Swiss unit in Thun, canton Bern, with 60 employees remains.

+ Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

Without any more operational activities it is only a question of monetising the assets, i.e. any assets owned by the company, wrote the Zurich Cantonal Bank in an analysis published on Monday. With a net debt of over CHF400 million, creditors are likely to suffer losses and shareholders will be left empty-handed.

The Thun-based company itself announced at the weekend that it would ask for an extension of the deadline to submit financial data for 2024, in light of ongoing discussions on financing the restructuring. The previous deadline expired on Saturday.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 and has been active in the solar market for 40 years, a sector made very difficult in Europe due to competition from China.

+ China’s solar dominance will ‘push countries to adopt clean technologies’

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

News

