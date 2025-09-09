The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Troubled Swiss company Meyer Burger to be delisted

Meyer Burger to be delisted - trading remains suspended
Meyer Burger to be delisted - trading remains suspended Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Troubled Swiss company Meyer Burger to be delisted
Listening: Troubled Swiss company Meyer Burger to be delisted

The shares of solar cell manufacturer Meyer Burger will probably have to leave the Swiss stock exchange SIX. The Regulatory Board of SIX Group has approved a corresponding application by SIX Exchange Regulation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition, the company, which is in insolvency proceedings, will not be granted a temporary exemption from maintenance obligations regarding the publication and submission of the 2024 annual report, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The reasons for the delay in the submission and publication of the annual report continue to exist. It is currently not foreseeable that these will cease to apply within the requested deadline, the statement explained.

+ Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust

The decision of the regulatory board is not yet legally binding. It can be appealed to the appeal body within 20 days. Trading in Meyer Burger shares will remain suspended for the time being. Trading will be re-opened once the legally binding delisting has been announced and will remain open for three months until the last day of trading.

The company has been in crisis for some time. At the beginning of June, Meyer Burger filed for insolvency for its German subsidiary, followed by an application for insolvency in the US at the end of June. Operations at the German plants were suspended at the beginning of September after talks with investors had so far been unsuccessful.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Lausanne: the hit-and-run driver who ploughed into a crowd has been released

More

Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released

This content was published on The motorist who forced his way through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday was released on Monday. He had not acted for political or ideological reasons.

Read more: Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released
Homm trial: 6 years and 7 months for the "financial magician"

More

German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court

This content was published on The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.

Read more: German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the USA

More

Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US

This content was published on Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).

Read more: Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US
Council of States does not want sanctions against Israeli settlers

More

Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers

This content was published on The Swiss Senate has rejected a call for Switzerland to join the EU’s sanctions against violent Israeli settlers. The majority also did not want an end to military cooperation with Israel.

Read more: Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR