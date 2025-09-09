Troubled Swiss company Meyer Burger to be delisted
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Troubled Swiss company Meyer Burger to be delisted
The shares of solar cell manufacturer Meyer Burger will probably have to leave the Swiss stock exchange SIX. The Regulatory Board of SIX Group has approved a corresponding application by SIX Exchange Regulation.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Meyer Burger soll dekotiert werden – Handel bleibt ausgesetzt
Original
In addition, the company, which is in insolvency proceedings, will not be granted a temporary exemption from maintenance obligations regarding the publication and submission of the 2024 annual report, according to a press release on Tuesday.
The reasons for the delay in the submission and publication of the annual report continue to exist. It is currently not foreseeable that these will cease to apply within the requested deadline, the statement explained.
The decision of the regulatory board is not yet legally binding. It can be appealed to the appeal body within 20 days. Trading in Meyer Burger shares will remain suspended for the time being. Trading will be re-opened once the legally binding delisting has been announced and will remain open for three months until the last day of trading.
The company has been in crisis for some time. At the beginning of June, Meyer Burger filed for insolvency for its German subsidiary, followed by an application for insolvency in the US at the end of June. Operations at the German plants were suspended at the beginning of September after talks with investors had so far been unsuccessful.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released
This content was published on
The motorist who forced his way through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday was released on Monday. He had not acted for political or ideological reasons.
German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
This content was published on
The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.
This content was published on
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).
Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers
This content was published on
The Swiss Senate has rejected a call for Switzerland to join the EU’s sanctions against violent Israeli settlers. The majority also did not want an end to military cooperation with Israel.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.