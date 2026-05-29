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More Swiss Alpine passes open for summer

More Alpine passes in Switzerland open again
More Alpine passes in Switzerland open again Keystone-SDA

With the Furka, Grimsel and Nufenen passes, three more Swiss Alpine crossings have been reopened on Friday after the winter closure. The Susten and Great St Bernhard Passes remain closed.

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The Furka Pass at an altitude of 2,429 metres was open to traffic again from 9am on Friday, according to the canton of Uri. The pass road leads from Realp to Obergoms and connects the canton of Uri with Valais.

The 2,164-high Grimsel Pass between Innertkirchen and Gletsch was also reopened, according to the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS). The winter closure was also lifted on Friday on the 2,478-high Nufenen Pass between Ulrichen and Airolo.

Of the 77 most important passes in Switzerland, only the Susten Pass (2,234 metres above sea level) between Innertkirchen and Wassen and the Great St Bernhard Pass (2,469 metres), which connects the Lower Valais from Martigny with Aosta in Italy, were still closed on Friday, according to the TCS.

Important Alpine crossings into Ticino, in particular the Gotthard Pass road between Andermatt and Airolo (2,108 metres above sea level), had already reopened by the Ascension and Whitsun weekends.

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Culture

The Gotthard Pass, a Swiss national symbol

This content was published on The celebrations will look back on the Gotthard Pass’s great historical and mythical importance to the Swiss, with all its associations with the birth of a nation. “The Gotthard’s popularity comes in waves. International traffic was phenomenal during the second half of the 13th century, then commercial routes changed and maritime trade developed,” said Jean-Daniel…

Read more: The Gotthard Pass, a Swiss national symbol

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