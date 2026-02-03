More Swiss Abroad want to be able to vote in Aargau
In canton Aargau, more Swiss citizens who live abroad are once again keen to exercise their political rights. At the end of 2025, the number of registered Swiss citizens abroad had risen by 3.1% compared to the previous year.
A total of 12,710 people are registered to vote at the Aargau State Chancellery, according to an analysis by Statistik Aargau. Just over half of these people live in Germany, France, the United States or Italy. The remaining people are spread across 135 other countries.
Swiss citizens abroad who are registered in the State Chancellery’s electoral register can vote in federal votes and elections.
Three-quarters of those registered are under the age of 65. The largest group is made up of men aged 60 to 69, followed by women in the same age group and women aged 20 to 29.
Between 2010 and 2025, participation in federal votes fell from 41% to 20%. Between 2,000 and 3,000 people cast their vote by post.
According to Statistik Aargau, participation in the parliamentary elections also declined: In 2011, 31% took part; in 2023 it was 17% of registered Swiss Abroad.
