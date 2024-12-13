Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
More parcels stolen in French-speaking Switzerland

A Swiss Post employee sorts parcels at the Frauenfeld parcel centre on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 in Frauenfeld. Between Black Friday and Christmas, Swiss Post employees process an average of around 1 million parcels per day, and up to 1.3 million parcels on peak days.
Keystone / Michael Buholzer
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The festive period brings a surge in activity for delivery staff but also an increase in parcel theft. In French-speaking Switzerland, this trend is becoming a significant concern.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Romain Boisset, RTS

In December, Swiss Post’s logistics centres handle up to a million parcels daily, but not all reach their recipients. Each year, over 20,000 parcels go missing before delivery.

In 2023, police recorded 2,500 parcel thefts in French-speaking Switzerland. In the canton of Vaud, thefts doubled compared with 2022. In cantons Geneva, Fribourg, Neuchâtel and Bern, thefts rose by 30–50%, while figures remained stable in cantons Valais and Jura. However, these statistics only reveal part of the problem, as many victims do not report thefts.

Random thefts

Christelle, a resident of Prilly in canton Vaud, has experienced multiple thefts. “I ordered a camera this summer. The delivery was confirmed, but when I got home, my letterbox was empty,” she told Swiss public television, RTS.

Her partner Valentin also faced disappointment when his contact lenses, worth over CHF200 ($226), never arrived. “Who’s stealing these? Maybe there’s a black market for contact lenses, but I doubt it. It’s especially frustrating when it’s something essential,” Christelle said.

Parcels left unattended

Many stolen parcels are left in letterboxes or on doorsteps. “I’ve noticed people in my rear-view mirror and recognised them from a few streets away,” said Loïc Monneret, a parcel postman in the Yverdon area of canton Vaud.

“In such cases, you shouldn’t hesitate to take the initiative and drive away to lose them. If we receive a clear signal of suspicious activity, we call the police and alert our supervisor to take further action,” he added.

According to David Guisolan, head of communications for the Vaud cantonal police, there is no typical profile for a thief. “It could be a next-door neighbour or a local resident […] There are probably also organised networks targeting IT equipment.”

To combat the problem, the police advise arranging for parcels to be delivered personally and avoiding leaving them unattended.

Towards greater accountability?

Currently, the legal framework does not favour consumers. Aurélie Gigon, head of legal affairs at the Fédération romande des consommateurs (consumer association for French-speaking Switzerland), explained, “The buyer is responsible once the parcel has been delivered.” Since carriers can leave parcels in locations deemed “safe,” many are left in accessible areas, making them easy targets for theft.

The consumer association for French-speaking Switzerland, led by Sophie Michaud Gigon, has filed a parliamentary petition in Bern to amend the legal framework. “In our view, the risk should shift to the consumer only when they confirm receipt of the goods. This is already the case under European law and in international sales,” Aurélie Gigon explained.

The Swiss federal government has yet to examine the proposal.

Refunds on a case-by-case basis

For now, victims must rely on insurance, which often involves high deductibles, or on the goodwill of retailers. Some, such as the online retailer QoQa, take a lenient approach, while others are less accommodating.

“Every seller has their own policy. What can happen unfortunately legally, is that the seller claims they dispatched the goods and washes their hands of any further responsibility,” said QoQa founder Pascal Meyer.

“At QoQa, we investigate with Swiss Post. If we confirm a theft, we either refund the item or resend it, entirely at our expense,” Meyer added.

With over 200 million parcels transported annually by Swiss Post and its competitors, the festive season is a lucrative time for thieves. Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and ensure they don’t miss their delivery.

Translated from French using deepL/amva/

