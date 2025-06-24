Demand remains high for rental flats in Switzerland
More rental flats are once again being advertised on property portals in Switzerland. However, demand also remains very high. Only in the city of Zurich are there surprisingly signs of a slight easing.
Between April 2024 and March 2025, 410,000 flats were advertised across Switzerland. This is around 70,000 or 21% more flats than in the same period last year.
This is the result of the online flat index OWI published on Friday, which is calculated by the Swiss Real Estate Institute on behalf of the Swiss Real Estate Association, the Swiss Homeowners Association and the property portal Newhome.
As only a few new flats were built in 2023, the increased supply is due to an unloading of pent-up relocation requests, according to the report. The index therefore also shows that, despite the significant increase in supply, the time it takes to place an advert has decreased. The average insertion time fell by four days to 23 days.
