More than 35,000 migratory birds spotted in Switzerland
Around 2,200 birdwatchers counted a total of 35,253 migratory birds in Switzerland over the weekend. Among the most frequently observed species were the tree chaffinch, wood pigeon and European starling, Birdlife announced on Monday.
Birdwatchers counted a total of 10,084 finches, 6,205 wood pigeons and 2,739 starlings, according to the nature conservation organisation. Among this year’s ornithological highlights, people were able to observe a particularly high number of meadow pipits, hen harriers and falcate ibises.
According to the organisation, the census took place as part of the annual EuroBirdwatch campaign. More than 27,000 people in 34 European countries took part and counted some 2.4 million migratory birds on their way to their winter quarters.
The aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness of the dangers facing birds. Most migratory birds are insectivorous, and the disappearance of insects has greatly reduced their source of food. The draining of wetlands, intensive farming and construction have also destroyed many habitats and resting places for migratory birds in Switzerland, said Birdlife.
