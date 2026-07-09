More than 9,000 swimmers cross lake Zurich
Some 9,162 swimmers took part in the annual lake Zurich crossing following hot weather delays.
In ideal weather conditions, they swam from Mythenquai to Tiefenbrunnen.
The 9,000 tickets for the start were quickly sold out, according to the organisers. Due to the large turnout, participants set off in groups. In addition, 162 young people aged between 12 and 15 also took part in the event.
The swim covered a distance of 1,500 metres. Rescue boats were stationed every 50 to 70 metres to assist swimmers in difficulty. Several participants reported stronger swells this year.
Around 30 people had to call on the rescue boats. However, there were no incidents, according to the organisers.
Whilst the air temperature reached 30 degrees Celcius, the water temperature in Lake Zurich was 25 degrees.
The first crossing took place in 1985. Since then, more than 160,000 people have taken part. The event has not been held every year. On several occasions, the weather conditions were unfavourable.
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Swim across Lake Zurich postponed
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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