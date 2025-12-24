More than half a million attend Montreux Christmas market
Around 652,000 people visited the Christmas market in Montreux, Switzerland, within a month.
The organisers of the Riviera Noël drew a consistently positive balance. The market also attracted more young visitors and international guests this year.
Overall, a significant renewal of the clientele was recorded, the organisers concluded on Wednesday.
True to the DNA of the city of Montreux, the 2025 edition placed music at the centre of the experience. Some 51 concerts enlivened the market throughout the period with a programme that combined regional folk music, music schools, jazz, pop-rock, gospel and DJ sets.
Launched in 2024, the Riviera Noël concept brings together the towns of Montreux, Vevey and Villeneuve, which jointly organise the market. Since November 20, more than 200 chalets have been set up in the three municipalities.
Last year, around 550,000 people visited the market. Montreux Noël has existed since 1994 and is one of the most symbolic markets in Europe.
