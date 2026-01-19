Crans-Montana: Moretti lawyers condemn ‘lies’

The lawyers for the owners of the Le Constellation bar which burnt to the ground in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, have denounced "lies" and leaks surrounding the ongoing investigation.

The New Year’s Eve fire claimed 40 lives and injured 116 others, many of them serious burns.

Legal representatives for the Moretti couple are calling on the Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office to resist the pressure created by numerous public comments.

Speaking to several media outlets on Sunday, Yaël Hayat, Nicola Meier and Patrick Michod said that their clients were “devastated” by the tragedy and that, as “guardians of the premises”, the “dead were also their dead.”

The lawyers pointed out that “vindictiveness” had been directed against Jacques and Jessica Moretti, which had “nothing to do with justice.” They reiterated that their clients had “no wish to evade justice” and that they wanted “to face justice so that it emerges.”

The lawyers deplored the “lies” and “abuses” that had accompanied the start of the criminal investigation. They cited as an example “the false video” that allegedly showed Jessica Moretti fleeing the bar first with the cash register.

Emergency exit

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, lawyers also denied that emergency exits were locked at the time of the fire.

“The emergency exit is equipped with a so-called panic handle that cannot be closed or blocked,” said lawyer Nicola Meier. This exit was thereforeopen. The authorities set standards for the required width of the stairs, which the Morettis complied with, he added.

The owner had also obtained information from the dealer about the suitability of the foam material for a public facility, said lawyer Patrick Michod. And he had expressly enquired with the dealers whether this foam posed any risks.

The municipality had inspected the premises several times and had not objected to the insulation during subsequent inspections, the lawyers said.

