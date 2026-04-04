Avalanche kills mountaineer on Swiss Grossen Mythen
A mountaineer has died on the Gross Mythen in central Switzerland after being swept down a rock face by an avalanche on Good Friday.
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His companion was able to hold on to a tree and survived the fall in the Swiss canton of Schwyz.
The two young men hiked from Brunni in the direction of Holzegg on Good Friday morning, according to the Schwyz cantonal police. From there, equipped with ropes, they set off on the hiking trail towards the summit of the Gross Mythen.
Due to the considerable amount of snow, they abandoned their tour shortly before 2pm. On the descent, the mountaineers were caught up in the avalanche of sliding snow.
According to the police, investigations into the identity of the deceased are still ongoing.
More
Avalanches have claimed 15 lives in Switzerland this winter
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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