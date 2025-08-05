Mountaineer falls to his death on the Matterhorn

Mountaineer falls to his death on the Matterhorn VS Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A mountaineer fell and died on the Matterhorn near Zermatt on Monday. The man, who has not yet been identified, was apparently travelling alone.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rettungskräfte bergen zwei tote Alpinisten im Oberwallis Original Read more: Rettungskräfte bergen zwei tote Alpinisten im Oberwallis

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The accident occurred on the ascent to the summit via the Hörnligrat ridge at the so-called Lower Red Tower at an altitude of around 4,150 metres, as the Valais public prosecutor’s office and the cantonal police announced on Tuesday. A third party immediately alerted the rescue services.

They travelled to the scene in an Air Zermatt helicopter. They were only able to determine that the mountaineer had died. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.