Mountaineer falls to his death on the Matterhorn VS
Keystone-SDA
A mountaineer fell and died on the Matterhorn near Zermatt on Monday. The man, who has not yet been identified, was apparently travelling alone.
August 5, 2025 - 17:00
August 5, 2025 - 17:00
The accident occurred on the ascent to the summit via the Hörnligrat ridge at the so-called Lower Red Tower at an altitude of around 4,150 metres, as the Valais public prosecutor’s office and the cantonal police announced on Tuesday. A third party immediately alerted the rescue services.
They travelled to the scene in an Air Zermatt helicopter. They were only able to determine that the mountaineer had died. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
