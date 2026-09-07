Mountaineer falls to death on Swiss Weissmies peak
A 54-year-old mountaineer has died while descending from the Weissmies peak in the Swiss canton of Valais.
The Spanish national fell to his death at an altitude of around 3,500 metres.
At around 12.15pm, the man was descending the south ridge from the 4,011-metre-high summit with three other mountaineers when, for reasons as yet unknown, he fell, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Valais cantonal police and public prosecutor’s office.
The emergency services, having been alerted, flew to the scene of the accident in an Air Zermatt helicopter.
On arrival, they could only confirm that the mountaineer had died. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.