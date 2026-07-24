Injured mountaineer dangling from a rope rescued from the Schreckhorn

Mountaineer who fell on the Schreckhorn is rescued, injured Keystone-SDA

A mountaineer fell on Thursday on the Schreckhorn in the Bernese Oberland. He was rescued by a rescue helicopter in difficult windy conditions and then taken to hospital.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Am Schreckhorn abgestürzter Bergsteiger wird verletzt geborgen Original Read more: Am Schreckhorn abgestürzter Bergsteiger wird verletzt geborgen

According to the Air-Glaciers rescue service, the mountaineer, who was accompanied by a guide, fell in high-altitude alpine terrain. He was caught by the rope but sustained injuries.

According to the statement, Air-Glaciers dropped off two mountain rescuers around 20 metres above the injured man. Using a special device attached to the underside of the helicopter, the injured climber and the two mountain rescuers were transported to the Schreckhorn Hut at a lower elevation. From there, the injured climber was finally flown to the hospital.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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