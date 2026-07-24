The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Injured mountaineer dangling from a rope rescued from the Schreckhorn

Mountaineer who fell on the Schreckhorn is rescued, injured
Mountaineer who fell on the Schreckhorn is rescued, injured Keystone-SDA

A mountaineer fell on Thursday on the Schreckhorn in the Bernese Oberland. He was rescued by a rescue helicopter in difficult windy conditions and then taken to hospital.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

According to the Air-Glaciers rescue service, the mountaineer, who was accompanied by a guide, fell in high-altitude alpine terrain. He was caught by the rope but sustained injuries.

According to the statement, Air-Glaciers dropped off two mountain rescuers around 20 metres above the injured man. Using a special device attached to the underside of the helicopter, the injured climber and the two mountain rescuers were transported to the Schreckhorn Hut at a lower elevation. From there, the injured climber was finally flown to the hospital.

More

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR