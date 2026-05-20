MV Hondius crew member quarantined in Switzerland after hantavirus exposure
A crew member from the MV Hondius cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak has been taken to Switzerland, in canton Aargau.
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The cantonal medical officer has ordered a 42-day quarantine, officials said on Tuesday. The man has no symptoms.
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Swiss Air-Rescue Rega flew the man from the Netherlands to Switzerland on Tuesday, canton Aargau said. He is considered a contact, but has not shown any symptoms and has already tested negative for the virus.
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Aargau’s medical authorities ordered a 42-day quarantine in consultation with infectious disease specialists. If a further test at Aarau Cantonal Hospital also comes back negative, the man will be allowed to complete the quarantine at home.
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During this time, he must monitor his symptoms and temperature each day. He can go out for walks wearing an FFP2 mask. The hospital will stay in daily contact with him by phone.
Translated from German by AI/sp
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