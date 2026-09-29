Swiss politicians back pay cap for health insurance bosses
The Swiss House of Representatives has approved a bill to cap the remuneration of senior executives at health insurance companies. Senior executives’ salaries are to be based on the maximum amount for the highest pay band in the federal administration.
The parliamentary initiative was adopted on Tuesday by 157 votes to 27, with eight abstentions. The motion now goes to the Senate.
The salary cap is to be adjusted in line with inflation and take into account both the number of insured people and the average total costs per insured person.
To verify compliance with this rule, the draft bill would require basic health insurers to publish the remuneration and level of employment of all members of their management and administrative bodies, naming each individual member.
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Top executives in Switzerland earn 143 times more than employees
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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