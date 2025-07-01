Swiss voters to decide on three issues on November 30

Compulsory service for all, a tax on million-dollar inheritances, more indirect subsidies for media publishers: the Swiss electorate can vote on these three national issues on November 30, the government said on Tuesday.

The popular initiative “For a social climate policy – fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)” by the youth section of the Social Democratic Party (JUSO) is likely to be the most talked about in the referendum campaign. It calls for a tax of 50% on estates of over CHF50 million ($63 million). The revenue should go to the federal government and cantons and be invested in climate protection.

In addition, it is calling for measures to prevent tax avoidance, particularly in relation to emigration. The fact that the tax would be due immediately after a yes vote had already triggered lively discussions about emigration from Switzerland a year ago.

The bill did not stand a chance in parliament. There are widespread fears that the high tax would make succession in family businesses more difficult or impossible. Opponents also warned of losses in income and wealth tax because the new tax could drive away the wealthiest.

Hot voting autumn

The popular initiative “For a committed Switzerland”, which the government and parliament are recommending be rejected, will also be put to the vote at the end of November without a counter-proposal. The petition for a referendum aims to oblige Swiss citizens to do voluntary work for the general public and the environment.

If the 50,000 signatures required are obtained by the middle of next week, the electorate will finally be able to express its opinion on the indirect press subsidy increased by Parliament on November 30. A non-partisan committee centred on Team Freiheit launched a referendum against the bill to amend the Postal Services Act at the end of April.

The government had already decided earlier that voters would decide on the electronic ID Act and the abolition of the imputed rental value – or the creation of a property tax on second homes – on September 28. A referendum was held against both bills.

The FDP Women’s Tax Fairness Initiative and the indirect counter-proposal for the introduction of individual taxation, against which the referendum was announced, will be put to the vote next year. Other popular initiatives, such as the SBC initiative, are also likely to be put to the ballot box in 2026.

