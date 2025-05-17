Natural acrobats: ibex clamber across dam in southern Switzerland

Tightrope artists: ibex on the Salanfe dam, canton Valais. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Friday, around 60 ibex were seen wandering across the 50-metre-high Salanfe dam in canton Valais, in search of saltpetre.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Barrage de Salanfe (VS): les bouquetins jouent les funambules Original Read more: Barrage de Salanfe (VS): les bouquetins jouent les funambules

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Salanfe dam in Evionnaz, canton Valais, is not only high, at 52 metres: it also has a gradient of 75 degrees. However, the numbers don’t prevent the local ibex from wandering around on the dam, which was inaugurated 75 years ago.

In doing so, the animals seem like acrobats who can defy the law of gravity. In reality, a morphological adaptation of their hooves enables them to get a good grip on such steep slopes.

“They have two separate toes, with no membrane between them, and under their heel they have a membrane that acts as a suction cup,” says Fabienne Marclay, the caretaker at the local Salanfe inn.

Marclay has had a front-row seat for the event for 30 years. “It’s a sight you never get tired of,” she told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

More

More Ibex population hits record high in Switzerland This content was published on The number of ibex has increased again and 2020 saw “a record since their extinction in Switzerland”, according to the government. Read more: Ibex population hits record high in Switzerland

A phenomenon in May and June

“It’s not an uncommon event in May or June, or at the end of the season, but you have to get up early to see it,” says Marclay. “You also need to be discreet and have a bit of luck, as hikers arriving from Van d’en Haut risk frightening [the ibex] away.”

The presence of the animals on the dam is no coincidence. “Ibexes need mineral salts which they can’t find in their food, especially in winter. And as the dam here oozes saltpetre, which contains these mineral salts, they lick it to restore their health for the summer,” explains Marclay.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.