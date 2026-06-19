Nazi symbols should be banned in Switzerland, says government
Swastikas and the Hitler salute should be banned in public spaces in Switzerland, according to the government, which on Friday submitted its report to parliament on a new special law targeting Nazi symbols.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The government emphasised that Nazi symbols represent an ideology that shows contempt for human life and runs counter to the fundamental values of a democratic and liberal society.
The Criminal Code currently allows for the prosecution of anyone who uses a Nazi, racist, extremist or violence-glorifying symbol for propaganda purposes. However, a person who displays such a symbol without the intention of propagating such ideas faces no penalty.
+ Calls grow to ban Nazi symbols and salutes
The government plans to close this loophole and ban the public display of clearly Nazi symbols, such as the swastika or the Hitler salute. Objects, gestures, salutes or even tattoos depicting the prohibited symbols will no longer be permitted in public.
Following consultation, the government has decided against banning combinations of numbers. These are not immediately recognisable as Nazi symbols at first glance. In all cases, only intentional use will be punishable.
The ban will be extended at a later date to include other extremist symbols.
Translated from French, sub-edited by ts
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.