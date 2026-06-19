Nazi symbols should be banned in Switzerland, says government

Nazi symbols should be banned in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Swastikas and the Hitler salute should be banned in public spaces in Switzerland, according to the government, which on Friday submitted its report to parliament on a new special law targeting Nazi symbols.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les symboles nazis devraient être interdits en Suisse Original Read more: Les symboles nazis devraient être interdits en Suisse

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The government emphasised that Nazi symbols represent an ideology that shows contempt for human life and runs counter to the fundamental values of a democratic and liberal society.

The Criminal Code currently allows for the prosecution of anyone who uses a Nazi, racist, extremist or violence-glorifying symbol for propaganda purposes. However, a person who displays such a symbol without the intention of propagating such ideas faces no penalty.

+ Calls grow to ban Nazi symbols and salutes

The government plans to close this loophole and ban the public display of clearly Nazi symbols, such as the swastika or the Hitler salute. Objects, gestures, salutes or even tattoos depicting the prohibited symbols will no longer be permitted in public.

Following consultation, the government has decided against banning combinations of numbers. These are not immediately recognisable as Nazi symbols at first glance. In all cases, only intentional use will be punishable.

The ban will be extended at a later date to include other extremist symbols.

Translated from French, sub-edited by ts

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