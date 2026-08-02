Nearly 80,000 people attended August 1 brunch on farms
Around 80,000 people took part in the traditional Swiss National Day farm brunch on Saturday. They visited one of the 283 farms offering regional specialities and fresh produce.
Many brunch sessions were fully booked well in advance, which is testament to the event’s huge popularity, the Swiss Farmers’ Union said on Saturday. The event also provided an opportunity to chat with farming families, meet the animals and gain an authentic insight into everyday life on the farm.
In keeping with tradition, several government ministers attended one of the brunch events. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, visited a farm in Lucerne, while Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visited a farm in Boécourt, canton Jura. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was welcomed in Guin, canton Fribourg, and Justice Minister Beat Jans in the Emmental, canton Bern.
More
August 1: how Switzerland celebrates its birthday
+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.