Nearly 80,000 people attended August 1 brunch on farms

Around 80,000 people took part in the traditional Swiss National Day farm brunch on Saturday. They visited one of the 283 farms offering regional specialities and fresh produce.

Many brunch sessions were fully booked well in advance, which is testament to the event’s huge popularity, the Swiss Farmers’ Union said on Saturday. The event also provided an opportunity to chat with farming families, meet the animals and gain an authentic insight into everyday life on the farm.

In keeping with tradition, several government ministers attended one of the brunch events. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, visited a farm in Lucerne, while Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visited a farm in Boécourt, canton Jura. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was welcomed in Guin, canton Fribourg, and Justice Minister Beat Jans in the Emmental, canton Bern.

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August 1: how Switzerland celebrates its birthday

This content was published on On August 1 each year, the country celebrates itself with bonfires, barbecues, speeches, and – the not always welcome – fireworks displays.

Read more: August 1: how Switzerland celebrates its birthday