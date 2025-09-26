Nestlé appoints new Nespresso head

Nestlé has appointed Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as CEO of Nespresso and member of the Executive Board. He will succeed Philipp Navratil, who was appointed as new group CEO following a scandal at the food giant.

Loeschen, who is currently head of Nespresso North America and therefore responsible for the US, Canada and Mexico, will take on his new role on November 1. In a press release, he was praised for driving the expansion of the Nespresso Vertuo system and achieving double-digit growth and market share gains.

According to the statement, he began his career at Nestlé in 1992 as Deputy Marketing Manager in Mexico. In his more than 30 years at Nestlé, he then held various management positions in different regions and business units, including in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US.

Further new appointments

The crisis-ridden food manufacturer has thus filled another key position. Former Nespresso boss Philipp Navratil was appointed to succeed Laurent Freixe at the head of the world’s largest food manufacturer at the beginning of the month.

Freixe had to leave the company immediately due to an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a female employee who reported directly to him.

Just over a week ago, it was also announced that Chair Paul Bulcke would be stepping down at the end of the month, a good six months earlier than originally planned. He will make way for his successor Pablo Isla, who has been designated for some time, as of October 1.

The current Nestlé Vice-Chair was not due to be elected as the new Chair until the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026. According to media reports, major Nestlé shareholders had put pressure on Bulcke because of the Freixe affair.

