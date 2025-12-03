Nestlé’s Brabeck-Letmathe relinquishes chairman emeritus title

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Former Nestlé boss Peter Brabeck-Letmathe will soon relinquish his honorary title of chairman emeritus.

The company confirmed the news to the Awp news agency , confirming a report in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

+ Why Nestlé is closing down a prospering Irish factory

The news comes at a time when the group, under new leadership, is ’embarking on a new chapter’, announced the company, which nevertheless pays tribute to its former manager, now 81 years old. “As chairman emeritus, he followed the further development of our company with sincere interest,” said chairman of the board of directors (BoD) Pablo Isla.

The Austrian Brabeck-Letmathe had joined Nestlé in 1968. Between 1997 and 2008 he made his mark as CEO and between 2005 and 2017 he was chairman of the BoD. Since then he has held the title of Chairman Emeritus, which he will now relinquish at the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026.

In statements to the NZZ, Brabeck-Letmathe explained his decision by the fact that a new team and a new honorary chairman, Paul Bulcke, had been established at Nestlé, who were aiming for a new phase in the company’s history.

More
Paul Bulcke

More

Food supply chains

The meltdown at Nestlé

This content was published on The scandal at the Swiss food giant raises questions about its corporate culture and the health of its conglomerate model.

Read more: The meltdown at Nestlé

