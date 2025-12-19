Nestlé allowed to continue French Perrier operations
Nestlé Waters will be able to continue operating two boreholes in France for the production of Perrier natural mineral water in France.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This follows a favourable opinion from the Prefect of the Gard region, where the Vergèze plant is located.
However, restrictions and stricter monitoring measures have been put in place following the scandal involving illegal filters at the Vevey subsidiary.
Considering the opinion of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), based among other things on the analysis of the hydrogeologists’ report, and considering the opinion issued by the Departmental Council for the Environment and Sanitary and Technological Risks (Coderts), which met on Wednesday, “the Prefect of the Gard has decided to authorise the operation of the Romaine VI and Romaine VII boreholes for the purpose of packaging Source Perrier natural mineral water”.
The operator, Nestlé Waters Supply Sud, had submitted an application in mid-August to revise the operating licence for these two boreholes.
French court rejects immediate Nestlé Perrier ban
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
