Netflix raises subscription prices in Switzerland by CHF2
Netflix has increased its subscription prices in Switzerland with immediate effect, raising each plan by CHF2 ($2.48) per month, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reports.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The basic subscription now costs CHF14.90, according to the company’s website. The new tariffs apply first to new customers, while existing subscribers will see the change introduced gradually, depending on their billing cycle. Netflix said it reviews prices “occasionally” as it continues to expand the value of its offering.
The last price adjustment in Switzerland took place in April 2024. Other streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Apple TV+, have also recently raised prices, citing rising production costs and greater investment in local content.
Under Switzerland’s Film Funding Act, which took effect last year, streaming services must invest four percent of their Swiss revenues in local productions. That amounted to CHF30.1 million in 2024, according to federal figures.
SRF/www.swssinfo.ch/ds
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.