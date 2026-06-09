Olympic Museum shows off new acquisitions
The Olympic Museum in Lausanne has presented some of the more than 300 objects collected during the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina.
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Mathilde Gremaud’s skis, Franjo von Allmen’s helmet and Loïc Meillard’s skisuit were among the items added to the museum’s collection.
This is also the case for the equipment of Marianne Fatton, who also won gold for Switzerland last February in Italy.
Among the other international stars at these Olympic Games, Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klæbo, six-time Olympic champion, donated his poles, while Italian speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida, double gold medallist, gave up her skisuit.
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A public donation ceremony was also held in Lausanne on Tuesday. Athletes who had taken part in the Olympic Games took part, as did Swiss ice-hockey player Alina Müller, bronze medallist and flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.
In addition to the sports equipment, the collectors returned from Italy with objects relating to the visual identity of the Games and the opening and closing ceremonies.
The Olympic Museum houses over 90,000 objects collected over the past 120 years. This collection exists thanks to the generosity of the athletes, who “contribute to preserving the precious Olympic history and its objects for future generations”, notes the Lausanne institution.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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