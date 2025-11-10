New Swiss army camouflage systems made in Europe
The Swiss Armed Forces are receiving new camouflage systems. The Federal Armaments Office (armasuisse) is ordering these from three European suppliers.
Three suppliers from Switzerland, Germany and Sweden were commissioned for the new camouflage system, armasuisse said on Monday. The testing of the three manufacturers took place between July and September at the Thun and Bure armouries.
The decision in favour of these three manufacturers reinforces the government’s armaments policy strategy, the statement said. In addition to strengthening the domestic technology and industrial base, this strategy also provides for increased procurement in neighbouring countries and other European countries.
According to armasuisse, Switzerland needs systems that are identical or compatible with those of other countries in order to be able to defend itself in cooperation with other states in the event of an armed conflict. It also increases supply chain security.
So-called multispectral camouflage systems offer protection against current reconnaissance means. The camouflage and deception systems therefore make a significant contribution to making it more difficult for soldiers and infrastructure to be detected by modern sensors. In addition to the human eye, reconnaissance also includes drones, which capture both visual and infrared signals. Various reconnaissance systems are also able to locate ground targets using radar reconnaissance.
