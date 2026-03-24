Zurich scientists develop chip to help combat deepfakes
Researchers at federal technology institute ETH Zurich have developed a new technology to combat deepfakes. A chip signs images and sounds with a kind of digital signature as soon as they are recorded. This should make it possible to verify the authenticity of content at any time.
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The technology can be integrated into any type of sensor or camera, ETH Zurich announced on Tuesday. Data, images or audio signals would be cryptographically signed in a sensor chip as soon as they are created. Thanks to this signature, it would be possible to prove that the data actually originates from a camera or recording device, when it was recorded and that it has not been tampered with.
In order to manipulate the data, a physical attack on the chip would be necessary. This technical effort would be so high that mass production of manipulated content would be practically impossible, explained co-developer Fernando Cardes in the press release.
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The researchers have already built a prototype. Although this demonstrates the feasibility, further steps are necessary for commercial use, according to ETH Zurich.
They have already submitted a patent application. They are now investigating how integration can be simplified for camera manufacturers.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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