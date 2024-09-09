New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.
The new CLA will apply retroactively from July 1, 2024, said the head of Edelweiss, Bernd Bauer, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick published on Monday.
The pilots’ association Aeropers and the airline are pursuing the same interest – the satisfaction of the crews – said Bauer. “However, this must be compatible with the economic interests of the company,” he said. Details were still being worked out. “The aim is to sign the documents before the end of this year,” he said.
Edelweiss cockpit staff have been working without a valid CLA since the beginning of July, after Aeropers broke off CLA negotiations in mid-April and the old CLA expired. At the end of July, the airline and Aeropers agreed on the key points of a new CLA.
