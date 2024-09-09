Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year

edelweiss
Since November 2008, Edelweiss is member in the Lufthansa Group and an affiliate of Swiss International Air Lines. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.

The new CLA will apply retroactively from July 1, 2024, said the head of Edelweiss, Bernd Bauer, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick published on Monday.

The pilots’ association Aeropers and the airline are pursuing the same interest – the satisfaction of the crews – said Bauer. “However, this must be compatible with the economic interests of the company,” he said. Details were still being worked out. “The aim is to sign the documents before the end of this year,” he said.

+ Swiss new First Class leads to balance problems

Edelweiss cockpit staff have been working without a valid CLA since the beginning of July, after Aeropers broke off CLA negotiations in mid-April and the old CLA expired. At the end of July, the airline and Aeropers agreed on the key points of a new CLA.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

