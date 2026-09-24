Relaxed planning rules allow for 4,000 new Zurich flats

New federal regulations pave the way for 4,000 flats in Zurich Keystone-SDA

Thousands of flats that had previously been blocked by urban planning restrictions can now be built in the Swiss city of Zurich.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neue Bundesregeln machen Weg frei für 4000 Zürcher Wohnungen Original Read more: Neue Bundesregeln machen Weg frei für 4000 Zürcher Wohnungen

The recently amended federal ordinance has lifted a construction freeze on around 4,000 flats in Zurich. This was reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Thursday.

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The government’s decision is of great significance for Zurich. Martin Schneider, deputy director of the Office for Urban Development, told SRF that it was a huge relief. “This decision is a very important breakthrough for us,” he said.

It represents the solution to a problem that had caused a great deal of difficulty.

In the past, the strict application of planning regulations meant that many building projects in Zurich were blocked. According to Schneider, the inventory applied not only to historic sites and buildings, but to three-quarters of the city’s total area.

Even small projects, such as the construction of an underground car park or a solar panel installation, provided grounds for appeals. Many affordable cooperative flats, which are urgently needed in the city, were also affected.

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To boost the stagnating housing construction and promote densification, the government has now amended the ordinance. The new provisions are intended to simplify and speed up planning and approval procedures without disproportionately restricting the protection of urban areas.

The revised regulations will come into force on November 1, 2026. In Zurich, planning applications can be submitted in accordance with the new rules from that date onwards.

The city expects that, in future, many projects will be able to be approved within half a year to a full year, without the previous restrictions.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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