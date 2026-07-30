Switzerland records highest temperature for 2026

New heat record for 2026, with temperatures reaching almost 40 degrees in Basel Keystone-SDA

The highest temperature of the year so far was recorded in Basel-Binningen on Thursday. According to Meteoschweiz, the thermometer rose to 39.7 degrees by 2:10 pm. This also marked a return to the highest temperature ever recorded on the northern side of the Alps.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neuer Hitzerekord für das Jahr 2026 mit fast 40 Grad in Basel Original Read more: Neuer Hitzerekord für das Jahr 2026 mit fast 40 Grad in Basel

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On July 7, 2015, a temperature of 39.7 degrees was also recorded in Geneva, as reported by MeteoSwiss, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, in a post on the X platform.

On Thursday, the record for the highest daily minimum temperature was also broken, with 27.3 degrees recorded at 7:30 am at St. Chrischona near Basel (the previous record was 25.3 degrees on June 19, 2013 in Meiringen, Bern).

If the temperature in Basel were to rise to 40 degrees or more, it would be the first time this mark had been exceeded on the northern side of the Alps in Switzerland.

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The all-time temperature record for Switzerland was recorded at a weather station on the southern side of the Alps. It stands at 41.5 degrees and was recorded in August 2003 – specifically in Grono, Graubunden, in the Misox valley.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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