Legal challenges lodged against Genevan full-length swimwear ban
Opposition is growing to a law that effectively bans the wearing of full-coverage UV-protective swimwear in pools in canton Geneva.
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Following Vernier, it is now the turn of Meyrin, Carouge, Lancy and the city of Geneva to lodge an appeal against this new provision.
The four municipalities consider the law to be incompatible with the public health objectives that local authorities are responsible for promoting.
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UV-protective clothing is a recognised means of preventing the harmful effects of the sun and helps in the fight against skin cancer.
Meyrin, Carouge, Lancy and the city of Geneva reaffirm their commitment to maintaining the use of UV-protective clothing in their swimming pools. They point out that the management of municipal swimming pools falls within the remit of the local authorities.
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In early June, Vernier had already lodged an appeal with the Constitutional Chamber against this “vague and unenforceable” law. Among the grounds cited in the appeal were the lack of a clearly identified public interest and the potential impact on health.
The law, which came into force at the end of May, requires swimwear to be no shorter than knee-length and to leave the arms bare.
Originally based on a Swiss People’s Party proposal, which sought to penalise the wearing of the burkini, the text was amended to adopt a broader approach.
Thecantonal council had already noted that this law violated individual freedom.
Translated from French with AI/mga
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