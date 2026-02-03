Measures set out to preserve Lavaux terraced vineyards

New management plan for the Lavaux site

Representatives of canton Vaud and the ten municipalities of Lavaux have signed the new management plan for the Lavaux terraced vineyards in Switzerland.

Français fr Nouveau Plan de gestion pour le site Lavaux Original Read more: Nouveau Plan de gestion pour le site Lavaux

This document sets out measures for the next ten years to ensure the preservation of the site, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2007.

This management plan is required by UNESCO, and the previous one had become obsolete. “Its revision responds to a need clearly identified by the federal and international authorities, particularly in the context of the Periodic Report to be submitted to UNESCO in 2023,” said the various partners in a press release on Monday.

The new management plan has three strategic focuses. Its aim is to preserve the “integrity and authenticity” of Lavaux as a living cultural landscape, to consolidate the site as a “dynamic, sustainable and profitable wine-growing economic area” and to strengthen the “understanding and support” of local residents and visitors, the press release continued.

The revision of the management plan was conducted under the aegis of a steering committee. This brought together canton Vaud, the local municipalities, the wine-growing, business, tourism and cultural communities, as well as the Lavaux World Heritage Association, which manages the site. The relevant federal offices and academic circles were also involved in the work.

