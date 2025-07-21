New work by artist Saype adorns Swiss Alps

Keystone-SDA

The French-Swiss artist Saype has created a new giant painting on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire above Villars-sur-Ollon, canton Vaud. The 2,500 square metre work depicts a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders.

Saype’s new work is entitled “Vers l’horizon” (towards the horizon). After unveiling a giant painting in Geneva at the beginning of July in connection with the European Women’s Football Championship, the artist continued his “Human Story” series in the Vaud Alps.

The series, which was launched a few years ago in various locations and has already been shown several times in Villars, focuses on children “in order to question our societies and their existential issues”, according to a press release.

The pictures are made with chalk and charcoal and can be seen for several weeks, depending on the weather.

