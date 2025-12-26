Swiss volunteer drop-off service brings 9,100 people home safely
The Nez Rouge home transport service brought 9,134 people home safely over Christmas.
A total 766 volunteers made more than 5,000 trip on Christmas eve and Christmas day, Nez Rouge (Red Nose) announced on Friday. The volunteer drop-off service will continue through New Year’s Eve.
Nez Rouge is a not-for-profit organisation supported by thousands of volunteers. The service is free, but not guaranteed, since it is subject to weather conditions, crowds, and the number of volunteers and vehicles available, the organisers point out.
New Year’s Eve is an extremely busy night for the Nez Rouge teams and those relying on their help can expect long waiting times. It is advisable to have an alternative to reach home safely during this busy time.
