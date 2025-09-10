Médecins Sans Frontières denounces Gaza ‘genocide’

The NGO Médecins Sans Frontières Suisse demonstrated in the Swiss capital Bern against 'genocide' in the Gaza Strip.

The NGO unfurled a 15-metre-long letter on the Bundesplatz, which was signed by over 30,000 people.

The letter, printed in red letters, is addressed to Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis and calls on Switzerland to take action. Under the title “Doctors cannot stop the genocide”, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calls on the Federal Council to exert pressure on the Israeli government using all available political, diplomatic and economic means.

As the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions, Switzerland has the responsibility and the opportunity to act, said MSF Switzerland president Micaela Serafini. Neutrality does not mean remaining silent, but standing up for the defence of human dignity.

MSF’s action comes at a time when the autumn session of the Swiss parliament has just begun. Several debates are dedicated to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. It was only on Tuesday that the Senate rejected the recognition of Palestine.

