Crans-Montana mayor regrets not apologising after fire tragedy

Nicolas Féraud: "I felt it lacked humanity" Keystone-SDA

Six months after the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, Mayor Nicolas Féraud takes stock of the situation. “I felt there was a lack of humanity at a time when so many people needed it,” he said in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nicolas Féraud: “Mir hat es an Menschlichkeit gefehlt” Original Read more: Nicolas Féraud: “Mir hat es an Menschlichkeit gefehlt”

He regretted that he had not apologised at the press conference on January 6. At the time, the focus had been very much on clarifying the events. “We were at a loss, exhausted and shaken by this tragedy,” said Féraud. It had only just become apparent that there had been failings in the fire safety inspections.

Féraud is still holding off on resigning, although he does not rule it out. However, he believes now is not the right time. The municipality must function today. His “sole concern” is “that we find the truth”, said the mayor, who is one of the fifteen defendants in the criminal proceedings.

‘A sense of peace has been restored’

Féraud said the municipality thinks of the victims and their families every day. At the same time, Crans-Montana is trying to regain confidence following the tragedy and to pick up where it left off before the accident. “We have regained a certain sense of peace. We are now hoping for a good summer season to make up for the months of January and February, which were heavily overshadowed by the tragedy,” the mayor continued.

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Despite the criticism levelled at him personally and at the municipality, Féraud feels he has the support of the local community, particularly following the residents’ meeting in June. The municipal council had received the criticism it deserved, but had also received support. “We had lost confidence in ourselves; that is obvious,” said Féraud. “Now we have gradually regained our self-confidence.” They are now waiting for the courts to deliver their verdict.

The municipality expects the civil proceedings to conclude in fifteen years. They are aware of the risk of having to pay substantial damages. Annual provisions are now being set aside for this purpose.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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