Nicolas Wadimoff wins Solothurn Film Festival prize

Nicolas Wadimoff wins the Prix de Soleure for "Qui vit encore" Keystone-SDA

The documentary film Qui vit encore by Nicolas Wadimoff has been awarded the Prix de Soleure at the Solothurn Film Festival.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nicolas Wadimoff gewinnt für “Qui vit encore” den Prix de Soleure Original Read more: Nicolas Wadimoff gewinnt für “Qui vit encore” den Prix de Soleure

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Prix du Public went to the feature film Becaària by Erik Bernasconi.

Qui vit encore uses a symbolic map of Gaza to tell the stories of nine refugees about their former lives, the loss of their loved ones and their attempts to find their way back to life.

More

More Swiss cinema Solothurn honours Edna Politi, a filmmaker shaped by exile, memory and resistance This content was published on Politi is the first non-Swiss to be chosen as guest of honour of the Solothurn Film Days. Read more: Solothurn honours Edna Politi, a filmmaker shaped by exile, memory and resistance

The “deeply humanistic” film has mastered an extremely difficult task through its form and content, the jury explained in its laudation. It creates understanding for the physical destruction and human sacrifice in a context far removed from the theatre of war.

The film made its international premiere last summer at the Venice Film Festival and will be released in cinemas on February 5.

At CHF60,000, the Prix de Soleure is the most highly endowed film prize in Switzerland. Three feature films and five documentaries were nominated for this prize, which is awarded by the jury.

Prix du Public for Becaària

The Prix du Public, endowed with CHF20,000, went to the coming-of-age feature film Becaària by Ticino director Eric Bernasconi. The film follows the young Mario, who learns a lot about life, love and himself from farmers in the mountains – and finally gets rid of his image as a slacker.

It is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Ticino author Giorgio Genetelli from 2011. Filmmaker Bernasconi worked on the project with interruptions over a period of almost fifteen years, as he said in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency in mid-January.

The audience vote took place online. The cinema release date is not yet known.

Short and animated films

The original project Attempt to cut down a tree in Zurich by Lara Alina was honoured with the award for best short film. In the docu-fiction film, the protagonist describes her Kafkaesque and escalating attempt to get rid of the tree outside her window, which reminds her of her toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

The prize for best animated film went to I’m not sure by Luisa Zürcher. In this film, the filmmaker provides an insight into a stay in hospital, during which she experiences absurdly funny moments alongside pain, homesickness and disgust.

The awards for the short film and the animated film are endowed with CHF10,000 each.

The 61st Solothurn Film Festival recorded around 65,000 admissions from January 21 to 28. This figure is on a par with the previous year.

Translated from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories